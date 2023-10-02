The No. 1 reason I despise the Democratic Party

Of the many things I despise about the Democratic Party and those who represent the philosophy of same, is that at their core, they're nothing less and nothing more than communists. And, as evidenced by the earliest introduction of this putrid political concubine that masquerades as a principle of constructive social justice, every incarnation of this Satanic philosophy demonstrated itself as such.

The Democratic Party was founded as a contagion of polarization, oppression and suppression.

They do not lead or govern by constitutionality; they rule by fear and fiat. And for those empty-heads who are paid to attack me and criticize my ability to speak proper English: Fiat as employed here is not an Italian automobile with historically faulty wiring – as I was to find out having had one in college. There is no such thing as natural law in the various systems of communism.

Rule by fiat means the government is free to do whatever and anything it pleases, while the citizenry may act only by permission. That defines Democrats' rule and epitomizes the Democratic Party.

Democrats have never in their ungodly history offered choice and individual preference. They are singularly autocratic. Their political platform in 1840, 1844 and 1848 stated:

All efforts by abolitionists … to interfere with questions of slavery … are calculated to lead to the most alarming and dangerous consequences and … have an inevitable tendency to diminish the happiness of the people and endanger the stability and permanency of the union."

That was nothing more than a thinly veiled threat masked as a warning. Their political platform in 1852 stated: "The Democratic Party will resist all attempts at renewing – in Congress or out of it – the agitation of the slavery questions [i.e., will oppose all efforts to abolish slavery]." (See: "Democrats and Republicans In Their Own Words," page 3.)

These positions were a prolepsis of what to expect in the future. As I explained to a talk-show program host only last week: The Democrats co-opted the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and then weaponized it as a means of exercising control of the social environment in the South. The Southern racist D.W. Griffith's 1915 film "The Birth of a Nation," which regaled the KKK, was and is regarded as one of the most significant film masterpieces of all time. In reality it was nothing more than Democrat propaganda that warned Negros were going to rape "fair skinned women with blue eyes." It worked.

Democrats codified Jim Crow laws. Additionally, they were responsible for spreading the stereotypes about Negro men being drunks and uncontrolled womanizers. One of the most odoriferous attackers was Maureen Dowd, who it's safe to say had her skirts raised by more than the wind. But that didn't stop her from using the most egregious stereotypes to attack Justice Clarence Thomas. (See my column: "There's A Foul 'Pen' Blowing.")

Obama forced Obamacare upon the public by fiat and coercion, threatening to weaponize the law to force compliance. Following his own perverse sexual appetites, Obama used government fiat to give men access to women's bathrooms and changing rooms.

Democratic governors and presidents, including Obama, the reprehensible backseat-limousine-sexual-bon vivant, are destroying the lives of children by fiat. They're advocating and codifying secrecy laws that prevent parents from having input or even knowledge that their children are being brainwashed and conditioned to believe they aren't the gender they were born.

It was Hillary who said it takes a village to raise our children, which was code-speak for the schools, medical professionals and predatory sexual advocates destroying the emotional and mental well-being of our children. Democratic lawmakers have passed laws on every level, starting at the lowest rung of municipalities, making it a criminal act for parents to seek counseling for their children who are indoctrinated into believing they're another gender.

Who would have thought Democrats wouldn't use the government to their malevolent ends? Only those who weren't paying attention and/or listening to those such as myself who have been warning the public – in my case for over a half century.

Joe Biden has taken government rule to unprecedented levels, weaponizing government agencies to suppress freedom of choice on every level, from automobiles to household appliances and lighting fixtures. George Bush by fiat forced We the People to use light bulbs that are today 8-12 times more expensive than a regular light bulb. Light bulbs, I might add, that require special disposal.

Under the cloak of saving the environment, Biden and those Democratic governors who support him have undertaken to destroy the economy and specifically the environment vis-a-vis lithium mining and disposal. They're forcing people into poverty and businesses into bankruptcy – specifically trucking companies thanks to energy policies that have already wreaked havoc and that can only lead to complete economic collapse.

While commie Democrats are the most violently racist and bigoted political construct, they have had their traitorous sellout Negros and a sellout Jew.

Those sellout Negros were Jesse Jackson, Elijah Muhammed and Al Sharpton; but none were/are more elapidae than William Ellison, W.E.B. Du Bois and Obama. Ellison is a sellout conveniently overlooked by pigment mongers and falsifiers of history. (See: "Jesse Jackson Treats Blacks Like This Southern Slaveowner." See also: "Dixie's Censored Subject Black Slaveowners" by Robert M. Grooms.)

The sellout Jew is George Soros.

But, the greatest sellout of all is Obama. He betrayed America, stood by and watched in real-time as Americans were murdered in Benghazi, was responsible for the his Attorney General Eric Holder's illegal gunrunning operation into Mexico, praised God for abortion and set relationships back at least 100 years. And if we are to believe the chatter, and I for one do, he is the using Biden as his third term in office and plotting to use the Obama woman for his fourth term, which I don't believe.

Everything those referenced above have accomplished has been by force. It's one thing if a people want bad policies and laws that damn our children to catastrophic lives, because then it's a choice. But, compliance by fiat is as Erebusic as anything can be.

But, that is what Democrats do.

