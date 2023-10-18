A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Oh, sister! Watch nun get tough when climate protester tries to stop church construction

'She's having nun of it'

Samantha Chang, The Western Journal By Samantha Chang, The Western Journal
Published October 17, 2023 at 8:09pm
A feisty nun scored a touchdown for God when she tackled an environmental activist who was blocking the construction of a Catholic church in southern France.

According to France 3, nuns clashed with eco-activists who were protesting at the construction site in the tiny hamlet of Saint-Pierre-de-Colombier (population: 413).

A hilarious video captured the moment when the sister rushed a protester like an NFL linebacker and effortlessly tackled him to the ground.

The look on the climate alarmist's face as he was intercepted and thrown down like a sack of potatoes by a nun is priceless.

The Catholic Arena, an Ireland-based Catholic advocacy group, succinctly summarized the incident on the social media platform X.

"BASED nun DESTROYS eco terrorist with RUGBY TACKLE after he attempted to disrupt the building of a new shrine," the group wrote on Tuesday.

"Allez les soeurs." (Translation: "Let's go, sisters!")

The nun was hailed a hero on social media for her impressive athleticism.

"She's having nun of it," one person joked.

One commenter facetiously opined that elite college football teams probably want to recruit the nun after seeing her thrilling throwdown.

Catholic radio host Adrian Fonseca remarked that the "only problem is that more people aren't helping her."

Another X user slammed the protesters, saying they've succumbed to the cult of climate alarmism, which manifests itself like a warped, left-wing religion.

According to France 3, the church construction -- which began in 2018 -- has been a bone of contention for years.

The climate activists and the Catholic clergy who support the project will meet with local officials on Thursday in an effort to resolve the ongoing dispute.

However, the environmentalists already have threatened to block construction again if it resumes.

Meanwhile, the tackling nun is probably at the gym preparing for a repeat performance of her legendary defensive maneuver.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

