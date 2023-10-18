Oh, sister! Watch nun get tough when climate protester tries to stop church construction

A feisty nun scored a touchdown for God when she tackled an environmental activist who was blocking the construction of a Catholic church in southern France.
According to France 3, nuns clashed with eco-activists who were protesting at the construction site in the tiny hamlet of Saint-Pierre-de-Colombier (population: 413).
A hilarious video captured the moment when the sister rushed a protester like an NFL linebacker and effortlessly tackled him to the ground.
Advertisement - story continues below
The look on the climate alarmist's face as he was intercepted and thrown down like a sack of potatoes by a nun is priceless.
The Catholic Arena, an Ireland-based Catholic advocacy group, succinctly summarized the incident on the social media platform X.
TRENDING: Pandemic unemployment fraud could reach mind-boggling number
"BASED nun DESTROYS eco terrorist with RUGBY TACKLE after he attempted to disrupt the building of a new shrine," the group wrote on Tuesday.
"Allez les soeurs." (Translation: "Let's go, sisters!")
Advertisement - story continues below
FRANCE
BASED nun DESTROYS eco terrorist with RUGBY TACKLE after he attempted to disrupt the building of a new shrine
Allez les soeurs pic.twitter.com/SoWjJJqqQ0
— Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) October 17, 2023
The nun was hailed a hero on social media for her impressive athleticism.
Incredibly based. Nuns are legitimately super heroes.
— Heavenborn 🇻🇦🇮🇹☦️ (@KingHeavenborn) October 17, 2023
Touchdown!
— Stevenisfree (@Stevenisfree) October 17, 2023
Advertisement - story continues below
Énorme ! La bonne sœur qui plaque un écologiste… du grand spectacle en Ardèche où des religieuses défendent le chantier d’un futur centre religieux face aux militants qui bloquent à cause de l’impact sur l’environnement.
🎥 @ferro_nicolas
☝️plaquage non réglementaire pic.twitter.com/3wSyO7s3LO
— Léo Chapuis (@leo_chapuis) October 16, 2023
"She's having nun of it," one person joked.
Advertisement - story continues below
She's having nun of it!
— Michael Hirsh (@MichaelHirsh6) October 17, 2023
One commenter facetiously opined that elite college football teams probably want to recruit the nun after seeing her thrilling throwdown.
I wonder if she has any eligibility left, USF could use her on defense. I hear she’s already been contacted by Notre Dame. https://t.co/sR5Pt52HAL
— TallyBull (@TallyBull) October 17, 2023
Advertisement - story continues below
Catholic radio host Adrian Fonseca remarked that the "only problem is that more people aren't helping her."
Only problem is that more people aren’t helping her https://t.co/08o0lcn2sN
— Adrian Fonseca (@AdrianFonze) October 17, 2023
Advertisement - story continues below
Another X user slammed the protesters, saying they've succumbed to the cult of climate alarmism, which manifests itself like a warped, left-wing religion.
As a sister of Christ should do, for in venerating Earth, the creation of God, over the Almighty himself, this man has succumbed to idolatry
— Western Exile (@westernexile) October 17, 2023
According to France 3, the church construction -- which began in 2018 -- has been a bone of contention for years.
Advertisement - story continues below
The climate activists and the Catholic clergy who support the project will meet with local officials on Thursday in an effort to resolve the ongoing dispute.
However, the environmentalists already have threatened to block construction again if it resumes.
Meanwhile, the tackling nun is probably at the gym preparing for a repeat performance of her legendary defensive maneuver.
Advertisement - story continues below
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.