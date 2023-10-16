October is Gay Recruitment Month

While the world's attention has been drawn to the spectacle of the The Mideast Road to WWIII, here at home the wholesale recruitment of America's children into the LGBT sex cult has again picked up speed. This is the true priority of the "progressive" movement. They really don't much care about the adults so long as they can hoodwink enough of them to keep their "election" results plausible enough to stay in power. Who they really want are the kids for all the obvious reasons, and "Gay History Month" is the cornerstone of their recruitment strategy.

Unlike Gay Pride Month, which is an annual, inescapable shock-and-awe propaganda campaign to convince Americans that resistance to LGBT cultural supremacy is futile, Gay History Month is much more subdued and stealthy – advertised mostly in loyal leftist venues to rally the groomer foot-soldiers, but downplayed in most of the "mainstream" media. Nearly all of the Gay History Month recruitment efforts are done behind the schoolhouse doors by a decades-old national network of LGBT activists called GLSEN, which was vastly enlarged and upgraded by Obama's "Safe School's Czar," Kevin Jennings, before he was forced out of the Obama administration (by public outrage) for his defense of pederasty (man/boy sex).

GLSEN's original name was the "Gay Lesbian Straight TEACHERS Network (GLSTN), but was renamed the GLS Education Network to obscure the activist role of public school teachers. Jennings also vastly expanded the use of Gay Straight Alliance student clubs for training newly recruited schoolkids as student activists and as a pipeline for trafficking these kids to the adults. The formal junction for child/adult interactions is a companion network of outside (often taxpayer-funded) LGBT community centers that "serve" a typical age range of 12-24. But, of course, once the child has "come out" to the larger LGBT community it is nearly impossible to track their movements.

Every year GSA clubs snag tens of thousands of new recruits by creating a warm and inviting "safe space" for the socially awkward and "oddball" kids just looking for somewhere to belong. This, is, of course, the traditional role of Christians in the schools, but hostility to Christianity by increasingly dominant leftist public school teachers and faculty has been high and increasing since at least the 1980s, so these days there is virtually no alternative to LGBT culture in the public schools. Obama ensured that America's high schools and even junior highs would become like little "college campuses" regarding all things "gay." Today even elementary schools and preschools are integrated in the recruitment system, and "transgenderism" has been included in the lifestyle options list for new recruits (with "gayness" as the fallback for those unwilling to become transgender pioneers). Any hint of opposition to this agenda is deemed "homophobic" and punished in a myriad of ways.

Thanks to conservative educational efforts like the "Sound of Freedom" movie, the American public has been awakened to the reality of international sex trafficking, previously known as "sexual slavery," and are rightfully horrified. BUT, in some ways the "trafficking" of public school children into the LGBT movement is worse, because the LGBT recruitment system persuades children to voluntarily join its sex cult as a permanent lifestyle, a decision relentlessly hardened by continuous, mutually reinforced, self-deluding "sexual identity" dogma. Unwilling sex slaves can be rescued and resume a normal life, but, a great many LGBT recruits lose any sense of sexual normalcy, becoming "social justice" fanatics in defense of deviance, more zealous than even religious cultists. And attempts to rescue them – even through talk-therapy – have literally been criminalized in a growing number of left-leaning jurisdictions.

And, yes, behind all the media-crafted benign facades of "normalcy" is the reality of pederasty, the core of "gay" male culture from time immemorial. Lesbianism's underlying pathology of emotional dependency and dysfunction presents a different kind of threat to the social order, but male homosexuality is driven by disoriented sexual lust that very often fixates on boys.

True "Gay History" is a poisoned stream of pederast exposés, from Hitler's Brownshirt commander Ernst Roehm's criminal conviction for recruiting boys from a Munich high school, to Obama bundler and Human Rights Campaign founder Terry Bean's long season of courtroom scandals involving the "alleged" gang rape of a teen boy. And those were just the ones who got caught.

Every major step of the LGBT movement's advance has been made by pederasts. The first openly homosexual organization in America was Henry Gerber's chapter of Ernst Roehm's "Society for Human Rights" in Chicago in 1924, before Gerber and his two cofounders were convicted of pederasty with teen boys. The next milestone was pederast Harry Hay's Mattachine Society in the late 1940s. When public outrage got NAMBLA (the North American Man Boy Love Association) banned from Gay Pride parades in the 1970s, Hay (the so-called Father of Gay Rights) marched with a sign reading "NAMBLA walks with me."

Harry Hay was Kevin Jennings' inspiration for starting his GSA organizations.

NAMBLA was a "gay" activist organization started by David Thorstad (founder of the Gay Activist Alliance) and Thomas Reeves who wrote this about the LGBT movement: "Almost every one of the early openly homosexual writers was a pederast. Pederasty was a constant theme of early gay literature, art, and pornography. The Stonewall riots were precipitated by an incident involving an underage drag queen, yet that detail was not viewed as significant. … Many of the leaders of early gay liberation and the founders of the major gay groups in the U.S. were boy-lovers (Reeves in Pascal, Marc (ed), Varieties of Man Boy Love :47)."

Regular readers will recognize that I've cited these facts in prior article exposing the ugly true history of the LGBT movement. Each version addresses some other aspects not covered here, so I invite you to review the list here.

As I've reached "retirement" age, the culture war has somewhat passed me by. My battles pretty much culminated in the great loss of true marriage in 2015 with the Obergefell v Hodges ruling at SCOTUS. The line of conflict has since moved down the field to transsexualism, and many of the new anti-groomer forces in the conservative movement have foolishly accepted "gay marriage" as normal – which robs them of all moral authority in their otherwise laudable attempts to stop the Trans-Train. I've mostly leapfrogged that stage and am among a small number pioneering the transhumanism resistance movement (the inevitable next stage after transgenderism).

But my main role today is as a chronicler of the culture war past, many battles of which I fought on the front lines all over the world. I hope that will give me some credibility with those just awakening to these issues today. To them I say get your own children and grandchildren OUT of the public schools ASAP, at all cost, and fight with all you've got to rescue as many others from those indoctrination camps. If its true that those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it – failing to learn from actual "gay" history could mean losing your very progeny to one of the worst of all possible cults.

