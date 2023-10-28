Officials making $348,000 now under investigation for corruption

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Adam Andrzejewski

Real Clear Wire

Miami’s city government is awash in allegations of corruption, with three of the city’s six elected officials under investigation for corruption, according to the Miami Herald. These three officials receive a combined $348,880 in total taxpayer compensation and perks.

According to the Herald, the mayor and two of the five city council members have been accused of corruption, though all three officials have denied wrongdoing.

Now suspended Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla was arrested and charged with several crimes for allegedly selling his vote for $245,000 in campaign cash.

Mayor Francis Suarez is under investigation by the FBI for allegedly colluding with a developer for $10,000 per month in kickbacks, and former mayor and now commissioner Joe Carollo is under investigation for allegedly holding improper influence over the police force.

According to a 2018 report from the Miami Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, these officials are well paid, and are offered a variety of benefits and perks. The Mayor of Miami receives a $97,000 salary, while commissioners receive $58,200. Most of the commissioners receive taxable fringe benefits worth $46,400. The mayor receives retirement benefits worth $19,400 yearly, while most of the commissioners receive $11,640 in retirement benefits.

That adds up to a total compensation package of over $116,00 each - or $348,000 for these three officials.

With generous compensation packages and benefits like these, it’s disappointing that these officials feel the need to allegedly participate in illegal activities that so poignantly erode the public’s trust in them. While none of these allegations have been proven yet in court, Miami has a lot of work to do to earn back the public’s trust in its elected officials.

This article was originally published by RealClearInvestigations and made available via RealClearWire.

