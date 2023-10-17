Oh poop! Flight canceled due to 'defecation' incident

(CNN) -- An easyJet flight was canceled and its passengers made to disembark after someone onboard the aircraft apparently defecated on the airplane bathroom floor.

The flight on Sunday evening from the Spanish island of Tenerife to London Gatwick had already been delayed by several hours.

Aaran Gedhu, a passenger on board, told CNN Travel the flight had already run into trouble pre-departure when the scheduled plane was switched out for a smaller aircraft, meaning some customers were turned away at boarding.

Read the full story ›