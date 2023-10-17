A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Oh poop! Flight canceled due to 'defecation' incident

'It was hard not to be angry as nobody wants to be stranded in another country'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 17, 2023 at 1:26pm
(Image by Orna Wachman from Pixabay)

(CNN) -- An easyJet flight was canceled and its passengers made to disembark after someone onboard the aircraft apparently defecated on the airplane bathroom floor.

The flight on Sunday evening from the Spanish island of Tenerife to London Gatwick had already been delayed by several hours.

Aaran Gedhu, a passenger on board, told CNN Travel the flight had already run into trouble pre-departure when the scheduled plane was switched out for a smaller aircraft, meaning some customers were turned away at boarding.

Read the full story ›

