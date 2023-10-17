One wicked country likely a big winner in Mideast war, thanks to Biden

The war in the Middle East, launched 10 days ago by Hamas terrorists who attacked and massacred some 1,200 or 1,300 innocent Israeli civilians, likely is proving to provide a victory for Iran.

At least partly thanks to Joe Biden.

A Fox News report explains it appears as if the U.S. and its European allies will allow United Nations sanctions against Iran's ability to purchase and supply missiles to enemies of the U.S. and Israel to expire.

The report explained experts on the Tehran regime cite a looming "transition Day" when the embargo is to end.

Richard Goldberg, who was on the National Security Council for President Donald Trump, said, "The president [Joe Biden] gives a speech saying he is heartbroken about the images of the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and opposes Hamas, and a week later, he hands a gift to Hamas’ sponsor, Iran. My heart breaks to see the president lift this embargo."

Experts routinely describe Iran as a financial backer to Hamas' terror campaign against Israel. In fact, both Iran and Hamas have stated their goals are to remove Israel from the face o the earth.

But Goldberg warned ending U.N. sanctions on Iranian missile programs would be "a huge victory for Tehran that is simply serving as a reward for terrorism and proliferation around world."

The report called Hamas, "Iran's ally," and explained the terror attack on Israelis cost some hundreds of lives on Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, Iran has launched its own threat against Israel, and American voters are just not convinced of Joe Biden's position on the developing war.

The Fox report said Biden would have several options for keeping the missile sanctions on Iran, including because U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231 states the U.S. is a partner in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, intended to deter Iran's missile projects.

And there already was at least one discussion about extending the limits.

"We continue to have a number of tools at our disposal to hold Iran’s dangerous development and proliferation of missile-related technologies and UAVs – to hold those things accountable," said Vedant Patel, a State Department official. "Obviously, UNSCR 2231 is not the only tool that is at our disposal. We have our own sanctions authorities. We have export controls. We have bilateral and multilateral engagements. We have already effectively targeted the same networks and individuals that would have been covered under a 2231 UNSCR violation, and we’ll continue to use our own sanctions authorities to hold the Iranian regime accountable."

"Washington’s silence on the lapse of U.N. missile prohibitions on Iranian missile testing and transfers is deafening. Iran’s missile proliferation radius keeps expanding, and with the lapse of U.N. restrictions this October, that will almost certainly grow to include Russia," explained Behnam Ben Taleblu, of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

When Barack Obama set up the JCPOA in 2015, it was allowed to have provisions that allowed sanctions on Iran to end.

There also were options to restore sanctions under certain circumstances.

Outlining the possible impact of such actions, a report in Barrons revealed Iran already has warned of a possible "pre-emptive" strike against Israel.

"Tehran repeatedly has warned that a ground invasion of the long-blockaded Gaza would be met with a response from other fronts -- prompting fears of a wider conflict that could draw in other countries," the report noted, citing widespread fears over such a large-scale war.

The report said Israel declared war on the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas after Hamas terrorists broke into Israel and killed many hundreds, mostly civilians.

Further, there's widespread skepticism over Biden's actions, and abilities, according to the Washington Examiner.

Voters, the report said, "aren’t buying President Joe Biden’s newfound appreciation of Israel, a setback just hours before he boards Air Force One for the Middle East."

The report said it's "Biden's past cold shoulder to the Jewish state" that is causing concern.

A timely Rasmussen Reports survey revealed 43% said relations have gotten "worse," 17% said "better," and 29% said they have remained the "same" since Biden took office, according to the Washington Secrets column.

