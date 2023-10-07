Ousted U.S. House Speaker McCarthy expected to step down from Congress

(MSN) – Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to step down from Congress before the end of his term, CNN reported on Friday citing sources, adding he planned to stay at least through the speaker election due to begin next week.

McCarthy does not plan to get involved in the race for a new speaker, CNN reported. On Tuesday, he became the first House speaker in U.S. history to be ousted from the top congressional post. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The slim 221-212 Republican majority in the House is preparing to select McCarthy's replacement. Republicans are scheduled to vote for a nominee in a closed-door session on Wednesday, though it make take a while for them to settle on a candidate.

