Hospital was NOT bombed after all: Parking lot hit by missile, 500 didn't die

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

On Tuesday evening a missile reportedly hit the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza causing a massive explosion and resulting in the deaths of allegedly several hundred Palestinians.

The Palestinians, Islamic Jihad terror group and western media immediately blamed Israel for the explosion.

This comes ten days after the largest slaughter of Jews since World War II in a horrific massacre in modern times. Over 1,300 Jews were massacred by Hamas and another 200 Jews were taken hostage back to Gaza on October 7.

The international media immediately blamed Israel for the attack.

But it now appears the story was fake news.

A missile did not strike the hospital. It struck a parking lot. It was likely an Islamic Jihad missile that was fired from nearby in the urban area.

And 500 Palestinians did not die in the missile strike.

So after all the drama yesterday it turns out the Gaza hospital wasn’t bombed, the parking lot was, and 500 people didn’t die. Oh and the rocket wasn’t from Israel, it was from a failed rocket that Palestinian terrorists shot at Israel. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/Eet1eExuGx — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 18, 2023

This image by XRVision shows the hospital still standing – with solar panels still intact following the missile strike.

Alex Jones went on The War Room on Wednesday morning and was exactly correct in his reporting – It was a Palestinian missile that hit the parking lot, not the hospital!

As TGP reported earlier —

Israeli officials immediately began refuting the initial reports that it was an Israeli rocket that struck the hospital.

There was a barrage of missiles fired by the Islamic Jihad in the area at around the same time.



THE HOSPITAL IN GAZA WAS HIT BY AN ISLAMIC JIHAD ROCKET!!

This ability of the Palestinians to invade 30 Jewish communities, slaughter 1400+ Israelis, kidnap more than 200, shoot 7000+ rockets at Israeli civilians and still play the victim is amazing.

The ‘eagerness’ of some in… pic.twitter.com/X9oks2hptD — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) October 18, 2023

The Israeli Defense Forces released raw footage last night of a rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59 — the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza.

Israel released more footage of the missile fire.

For those of you still questioning what happened at the al-Ahli Hospital in #Gaza last night, we have receipts. Watch: pic.twitter.com/n7yN68WyAv — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 18, 2023

And Israel released audio of Hamas operatives discussing the failed rocket launch aimed at Israel.

Hamas terrorists in their own voices: Listen to the conversation between Hamas operatives as they discuss the failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on October 17, 2023. pic.twitter.com/mz31MiePU3 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 18, 2023

Israel continues to released footage of the incident on Wednesday morning.

A failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City. IAF footage from the area around the hospital before and after the failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization: pic.twitter.com/AvCAkQULAf — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

It appears now the hospital was not hit. It was the parking lot.

Will the anti-Israel mainstream media apologize now?

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

