Hospital was NOT bombed after all: Parking lot hit by missile, 500 didn't die

'Will the anti-Israel mainstream media apologize now?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 18, 2023 at 2:03pm
A parking lot near a Palestinian hospital in Gaza, not the hospital itself, was apparently struck by a missile fired by Hamas terrorists on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Courtesy Twitter)

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

On Tuesday evening a missile reportedly hit the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza causing a massive explosion and resulting in the deaths of allegedly several hundred Palestinians.

The Palestinians, Islamic Jihad terror group and western media immediately blamed Israel for the explosion.

This comes ten days after the largest slaughter of Jews since World War II in a horrific massacre in modern times. Over 1,300 Jews were massacred by Hamas and another 200 Jews were taken hostage back to Gaza on October 7.

The international media immediately blamed Israel for the attack.

But it now appears the story was fake news.

A missile did not strike the hospital. It struck a parking lot. It was likely an Islamic Jihad missile that was fired from nearby in the urban area.
And 500 Palestinians did not die in the missile strike.

Will the mainstream media continue lying without remorse on behalf of Palestinians?

This image by XRVision shows the hospital still standing – with solar panels still intact following the missile strike.

Alex Jones went on The War Room on Wednesday morning and was exactly correct in his reporting – It was a Palestinian missile that hit the parking lot, not the hospital!

As TGP reported earlier
Israeli officials immediately began refuting the initial reports that it was an Israeli rocket that struck the hospital.

There was a barrage of missiles fired by the Islamic Jihad in the area at around the same time.

The Israeli Defense Forces released raw footage last night of a rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59 — the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza.

Israel released more footage of the missile fire.

And Israel released audio of Hamas operatives discussing the failed rocket launch aimed at Israel.

Israel continues to released footage of the incident on Wednesday morning.

It appears now the hospital was not hit. It was the parking lot.
Will the anti-Israel mainstream media apologize now?

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

