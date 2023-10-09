Pastor's piping hot take on coffee infiltrating church has parishioners boiling

(FOX NEWS) -- A post by Pastor John Piper of Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 30, has sparked a heated debate about the appropriateness of drinking coffee during Sunday church services.
"Can we reassess whether Sunday coffee-sipping in the sanctuary fits?" asked Piper on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Let us offer to God acceptable worship, with reverence and awe.” Hebrews 12:28
— John Piper (@JohnPiper) September 30, 2023
Piper, a Baptist, is a theologian, pastor and chancellor of Bethlehem College & Seminary in Minneapolis.
