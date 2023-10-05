Pentagon plans to slash thousands of troops from Army Special Ops

Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Pentagon may soon sign off on cuts to U.S. Army special operations forces amid recruiting problems and a struggle over limited resources needed to prepare for a possible conflict in the Pacific, The Wall Street Journal reported.

If authorized, the Army would slash 3,000, or about 10%, special operations troops from the ranks despite U.S. Special Operations Command’s (SOCOM) vigorous efforts to convince the Army it needs to retain special forces levels, the WSJ reported. The Army previously pledged cuts to redundant support personnel, but under the proposal, it could also lose so-called “trigger-pullers,” the commandos who perform the most dangerous and sensitive military missions around the world.

TRENDING: We're serious: A fake Tom Hanks is on the loose, hocking fake dental plan

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has not formally authorized the reductions, but he is expected to sign the necessary documents soon, the WSJ reported, citing officials.

Army leaders say the proposed reductions will help the service rebalance toward a possible great power competition in the Pacific, which requires more resources devoted toward conventional forces, according to the WSJ. It would also help alleviate the Army’s recruiting shortfall.

But SOCOM, senior special operations officers and some members of Congress oppose the cuts, arguing that special forces are needed as advance forces and to train partner militaries, according to the WSJ and Defense One.

Are America's defenses weak? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I’m very concerned about the pacing threat of China simultaneously with the reduction of SOF. When you look at the things that would deter China, SOF are on the tip of the spear. And so I think that the more we invest in our special operations, problems that ultimately could harm our nation over the next decade or two could be prevented,” Republican North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd told Defense One.

“It’s unclear that this administration understands the value of SOF. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be proposing cuts,” he said.

The Army will brief members of Congress about the imminent cuts soon, according to the WSJ. Most of the reductions will occur in so-called “enabler” ranks, including intelligence, communications, logistics, psychological warfare and other branches.

In 2022, SOCOM lost 700 troops under congressionally-mandated cuts from the Army and the other services, bringing the total loss to about 3,700 since last year, according to the WSJ.

#OTD 30 years ago, a force of about 100 Americans held off more than 1,000 enemy during the battle. In honor of the 18 Americans who died and the 73 wounded during that fight, #SETAFAfrica‘s CSM Reese W. Teakell, led @USArmy #Soldiers on a #MogadishuMile PT event.@USSOCOM pic.twitter.com/jkTNNL0Izt — U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (@SETAF_Africa) October 3, 2023

Congress could reject the Army’s proposal and strip any authorization or funding from the fiscal year 2024 defense bills, which are not yet finalized.

The U.S. relied extensively on special operations troops to conduct counterinsurgency campaigns in the Middle East over the past two decades of the war on terror. But as the threat from China, a near-peer adversary, grows, the Pentagon is trying to restructure forces to better prepare for the kind of warfare that would take place across vast oceans and small islands with similarly-equipped military.

“At some point, we have to recognize the excess size we grew to during the post 9/11 era,” a senior defense official told Defense One, referencing the Army’s bloated SOF headquarters.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!