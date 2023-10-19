'Pepper X' is now the world's hottest chili pepper

(UPI) – The Carolina Reaper is no longer the hottest chili pepper in the world, after the same grower unveiled Pepper X.

Carolina Reapers average 1.64 million Scoville Heat Units, while Pepper X rates an average 2,693,000 SHU, a team at South Carolina's Winthrop University determined.

Jalapeño peppers typically come in at 3,000 to 8,000 SHU. Guinness World Records announced Pepper X is now officially the world's hottest chili pepper.

