Poll: Americans say threat of terror on U.S. soil has surged under Biden

A new polling shows that many Americans believe that the threat of terrorism has gotten worse under Joe Biden.

The poll from Rasmussen Reports also confirms many American voters are concerned that recent events in the Middle East could result in an attack here.

Rasmussen Reports said its survey of 1, 014 Likely Voters, done Oct. 15-17, found that 75% of Likely U.S. Voters are concerned that the current conflict in Israel will lead to a terror attack on the U.S., including 43% who are "Very Concerned."

Only 22% say they don't have concerns about such an attack.

In Israel, the death toll was an estimated 1,200 to 1,300 when Hamas terrorists invaded on Oct. 7, attacking a music festival and villages near the Gaza border.

Evidence now reveals that whole families were burned alive and babies beheaded by the terror squads.

Israel has promised a response that will leave no Hamas combatant unpunished.

A Washington Secrets report in the Washington Examiner noted, "Americans already felt that the threat of terrorism was greater since President Joe Biden took office, but they are now on edge since the Hamas attack on Israel nearly two weeks ago."

"Reinforcing reports that Americans are worried about Biden’s foreign policy blunders dating back to the flawed withdrawal from Afghanistan, a new Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Secrets found that 75% fear a domestic terrorist attack since the Hamas-Israel war began."

The report said the poll shows voters are worried about Biden's security plans, since they believe the threat of terror has "surged" since Biden moved into the White House and demolished many of President Donald Trump's national security efforts.

"By a margin of 49%-17%, voters said that the threat of terrorism has gone up, not down, under the Democrat," the report said.

