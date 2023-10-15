Poll: Astronomical number of Palestinians back terror attacks on Israel

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

Nearly 300 kids died in the massacre. Another 40 were kidnapped and 1,300 Jews were slaughtered in the Saturday Hamas attack. Babies were slaughtered. Elementary schools were targeted. Dining halls were targeted. Hamas Islamists tossed grenades into bomb shelters where kids were hiding blowing them to bits. Hamas is still releasing videos of their fighters killing Jews for sport.

A poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Public Opinion (PCPO) back in 2014 found that 89% of Palestinians support terror attacks against Israel. That is quite a majority.

The poll results are:

(88.9%) support the firing of rockets from Gaza at Israel.

(75.4%) believe that the deterrence of the Palestinian Resistance has increased.

(61.2%) of the Palestinians oppose the deployment of UN-multi-national forces in Gaza Strip.

(54.0%) are satisfied with the performance of Palestine-president “Abu Mazen.”

(64.7%) rated the stances of the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as “negative.”

(58.1%) are content with the ICRC performance, (71.2 %) with that of the UNRWA.

Another poll in 2021 found that 68% of Palestinians support continued attacks on Israel.

Today, the American left is calling on the United States to take in one million Palestinian refugees from Gaza.

Democrats, led by members of the “Squad,” are advocating for the U.S. to open its doors to Palestinian refugees from Gaza. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a New York member of the Socialist-Democratic “Squad,” stated that the U.S. should be prepared to welcome refugees from Palestine while being careful to vet and not allow members of Hamas.

And on your birthday, I’ll take a moment to highlight that you’re an anti-Israel, and you and your squad have expressed support for Hamas, which is a terrorist group. How can any Democrat welcome a Hamas supporter into their party? pic.twitter.com/ixUdycGnpa — Gianni (@giannipov) October 14, 2023

Democrats really hate this country and hate you, the American people.

If this happens, it will change America even more than Joe Biden’s open borders.

God help us.

