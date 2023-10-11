Pop singer shuts down claim she used 'witchcraft' to cause people to fall down at her show

(FOX NEWS) -- Lana Del Rey slammed an influencer this week who recently accused her of knocking a crowd of fans down with "witchcraft."

"B!tch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do," Del Rey commented on Christian Instagram influencer Traci Coston’s post about her, social media screengrabs showed. "PS You’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way."

In late August, Coston posted a video claiming the "Summertime Sadness" singer-songwriter somehow caused the domino effect of people falling down at her Mexico City concert.

