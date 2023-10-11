A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pop singer shuts down claim she used 'witchcraft' to cause people to fall down at her show

'I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 10, 2023 at 9:24pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Lana Del Rey slammed an influencer this week who recently accused her of knocking a crowd of fans down with "witchcraft."

"B!tch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do," Del Rey commented on Christian Instagram influencer Traci Coston’s post about her, social media screengrabs showed. "PS You’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way."

In late August, Coston posted a video claiming the "Summertime Sadness" singer-songwriter somehow caused the domino effect of people falling down at her Mexico City concert.

Read the full story ›

