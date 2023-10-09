Potential terrorists from Syria reach remote Arizona border crossing

Syria has been designated by the U.S. government as a state sponsor of terrorism for decades already.

It supports terror. And provides them weapons.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is present there and active in the country.

Now dozens, even hundreds, of illegal aliens from Syria are finding their way to a remote border crossing point in Arizona where they enter the U.S., without permission.

TRENDING: Will the EV-mandates battle decide the 2024 election?

The confirmation comes in a report from Ben Bergquam of Frontline America.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He reports that his team identified the critical border crossing point some months ago, and he's had reporters there regularly.

Is the U.S. vulnerable to attacks by Muslim terrorists at the present time? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (26 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In his latest update, he said the illegals are from west Africa, India and Egypt, too.

"For whatever reason, the cartels moved huge numbers of people, all coming through here," he said.

Key, said, are "big numbers from Syria," with hundreds of "fighting men at the site."

"It's bad, guys. It's really bad.'

He blamed Joe Biden's open borders policy for the crisis.

Bergquam describes himself as a conservative Christian father, husband, son and brother who works to expose the problems facing the nation.

"I am an unashamed, politically incorrect, social conservative that believes that abortion is murder, homosexuality is what the Bible says it is, there are only two genders and you don’t get to pick. Free market capitalism is the best economic system the world has ever known. Liberalism is a plague on society that has replaced the creator with the created, support of life with death, economic freedom with socialist and communism theft and destruction, personal responsibility with perpetual victimization and ultimately will be the death of America if left unchecked," he explains.

He continued, "The left and more specifically the Democrat Party and godless cowards on the right have become a force for evil that is attempting to undermine this nation. They hide behind many organizations: BLM, CAIR, ANTIFA, La Raza, and countless nice sounding local community groups, but underneath them all is the same, godless, anti-American, fascist / communist influence and their goal is simple: destroy American from within."



IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!