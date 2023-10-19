Professors apologize after calling Israelis 'pigs' and 'savages'

Lillian Tweten

Daily Caller News Foundation

Two professors who made antisemitic comments relating to the Israel-Hamas war apologized on Wednesday in an attempt to disassociate themselves from their previous statements.

Dr. Mika Tosca, a professor at the School of Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), published an apology on her personal Instagram account after X account Stop Antisemitism posted screenshots of her Instagram reels from Monday saying Israelites should “rot in hell,” and calling them “pigs” and “irredeemable excrement.” Professor Richard Rickford, who teaches history at Cornell University, also published an apology in the school newspaper just one day after doubling down on statements he made over the weekend at a pro-Palestinian rally when he called the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel “exhilarating” and “energizing.”

TRENDING: Citizens move to boot Soros-backed D.A. as crime swallows U.S. city

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Yesterday I wrote some things on my Instagram story that I unequivocally reject and do not stand behind,” Tosca wrote in her Instagram post. “I allowed my reaction to the violence in Israel and Palestine to take an inappropriate and offensive form.”

“I apologize for the horrible choice of words that I used in a portion of a speech that was intended to stress grassroots African American, Jewish and Palestinian traditions of resistance to oppression,” Rickford wrote to the newspaper. “I recognize that some of the language I used was reprehensible and did not reflect my values.”

Both Cornell and SAIC condemned the professors’ antisemitic statements and said that the schools do not support antisemitism or “anti-Muslim” sentiments. Cornell said that it intends to “review the incident” according to its “procedures,” but did not say whether it intended to place Rickford on leave.

Is anti-Semitism on the rise? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“One member of our community expressed hateful views, which SAIC repudiates,” the institute told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “Those views are not reflective of the School or the values we as a community share.”

Universities and colleges across the nation have been inundated with pro-Hamas protests since the terrorist organization launched an Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Some organizations have begun to pull donations and funding from schools that initially declined to condemn the terrorist attacks, calling the universities and protests antisemitic.

SAIC declined to comment on how it intended to respond to Tosca’s statements, saying it does not “comment on personal matters.”

Cornell, Rickford and Tosca did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!