Prosecutors drop felony charges against Sidney Powell

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty Thursday in the Georgia 2020 election case.

Powell’s guilty plea comes the day before jury selection was scheduled for her Oct. 23 trial with co-defendant attorney Kenneth Chesebro. She was among 19 co-defendants indicted on charges in August for allegedly seeking to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, including Georgia’s “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations” (RICO) Act.

Powell is required to write an apology letter and to testify against co-defendants in upcoming proceedings, the judge said during the hearing.

Powell entered a not guilty plea in August. Earlier this month, her legal team argued the case should be dismissed based on “prosecutorial misconduct.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

