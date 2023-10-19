A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Psalm 83 predicted Israel-Gaza War, Joel Rosenberg says

It reads like 'today's headlines'

WND News Services
Published October 19, 2023 at 2:31pm
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The modern-day war between Israel and Gaza mirrors the events described in Psalm 83, a biblical passage that was written thousands of years ago, says author and Middle East expert Joel Rosenberg.

“Don’t tell me the Bible is a dusty old book that isn’t relevant,” Rosenberg wrote in an editorial at AllIsrael.com, where he serves as editor-in-chief.

Psalm 83 addresses God and describes “enemies” who “lay crafty plans against your people” and “consult together against your treasured ones.” In verse 4, the enemies say, “Come, let us wipe them out as a nation; let the name of Israel be remembered no more!”

Hamas chieftain: Terrorists have 'just one NO – no to the existence of Israel'


