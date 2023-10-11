REAL plan of Hamas: 'Kill every Jew and every Christian' on Earth

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham is warning Jews and Christians around the globe to be aware of Hamas' real plans, to "Kill every Jew and every Christian" on Earth.

The warning comes just days after Hamas terrorists attacked innocent civilians in Israel, in villages and at a music festival, killing an estimated 900, including babies who were decapitated by the violent radicals.

On social media, Franklin cited a video of Hamas' Mahmoud al-Zahar, and wrote, "We just saw Hamas brutally murder 900+ Israelis, most all civilians. If you want to know what else they're after, a Hamas commander made it clear. He said they want to kill every Jew and every Christian – and take control of the 'entire 510 million sq. kilometers of Planet Earth.' If you think what is happening in Israel is limited to Israel, think again."

This Hamas Commander says this is not about land, not just Palestine. "The entire planet will be under our law, there will be no more Jews or Christian traitors." Only then, if everyone adopts his law, will there be peace. pic.twitter.com/97sWBcH8yJ — CSW Latinoamérica (@CSWLatAm) October 8, 2023

The video, which first appeared on the Middle East Media Research Institute site in 2022, shows al-Zahar claiming, "When we speak about the army of Jerusalem and the battle of the promise of the hereafter, we are not talking about liberating our land alone … but we believe in what our prophet Muhammad said."



He then attributes to Muhammad the saying, "Allah drew the ends of the world near one another for my sake. And I have seen its eastern and western ends. The dominion of my nation would reach those ends that have been drawn near. The entire 510 million square kilometers of planet Earth will come under (a system) where there is no injustice, no oppression, no treachery, no Zionism, no treacherous Christianity, and no killings and crimes like those being committed against the Palestinians, and against the Arabs in all the Araba countries. in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and other countries."

The Jerusalem Post attributed to al-Zahar the claim: "The entire planet will be under our law, there will be no more Jews or Christian traitors."

The Hamas attackers left civilians from multiple nations dead, and also took hostages from several different countries. They now are threatening to execute them and broadcast the executions.

