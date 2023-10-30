Rep. Omar's double standards and despicable dishonesty

The rabid antisemite and America-hater Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is morally opprobrious and boorish. Both are qualities her kind would have the civilized world believe were beneath the benevolence Muslim women are supposed to exude. She not only shatters that lie, but she further obliterates anything good that might have been argued about her kind; any lingering questions about their morality are dispelled by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Omar's family and personal life is something that resembles the plot line in an Alfred Hitchcock movie. However, shame is not something those of her persuasion are known for; in fact, the lack of shame appears to be a badge of honor in her Bedouin bloodlines.

Thus, recently she was launched uncontrollably into an episodic emotional breakdown of repeatedly shrieking: How many more Palestinians need to die to satisfy the reporter questioning her. Following is how I would have responded to her.

I would ask her: How many more people need to be cruelly murdered by roving hordes of Bedouin terrorists whose only contribution to civilization is murder? Was the unprovoked slaughter and kidnapping of members of the Israeli Olympic team at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany, not enough? Obviously, the answer is no.

In an overview, the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center at the Israeli Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center reported:

Despite Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, since 2017 there has been no consistent change in the level of Palestinian popular terrorism in Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem. During 2021 Palestinian terrorists carried out 54 significant terrorist attacks, compared with 40 in 2020, 34 in 2019 and 55 in 2015. Three Israelis (civilians) were killed, similar to 2020, and 34 Israelis were wounded; 46 in 2020. Twenty terrorist attacks were carried out in Greater Jerusalem and one in Jaffa. In 2021 the number of stabbing attacks rose and there were 30 (about 56% of the total), compared with 19 in 2020 (48% of the total). There were 12 shooting attacks (22% of the total), eight vehicular ramming attacks (about 15% of the total), three combined attacks and one incursion into an Israeli community. In addition, there were about 1,700 rock-throwing incidents and 350 involving Molotov cocktails.

Omar is asking the wrong questions, and she's fully aware of it. But, her kind is genetically predisposed to lie and mislead. The faux religion is perfect for those like her, because they're told by the Quran to practice a hybrid of situational ethics; only for them it is called taqiyya, which is a dissimulation of denial of religious belief and practice. In general terms, it is the act of committing a sinful act for a pious goal. And lying to gain the upper hand over an enemy is the summum bonum.

The useful idiots protesting on the behalf of these Bedouin marauders don't understand this. And, far be it for something like Omar to be asked the question: Would she be as silently supportive if students surrounded the front of a so-called Palestinian student dormitory and shouted death to Palestinian terrorists? If Americans protested in the streets and called for the complete extermination of Arabs, you can bet she would be incensed. So the question that begs an answer is, why shouldn't we condemn her for duplicitous double standards?

This is a scam her kind is repeatedly ignored for committing. It's OK for her type to commit atrocities with complete impunity. It's no different when she is fomenting civil discord by promoting lies about law enforcement and social unrest. Lying is a key part of her action plan.

It's a fact that of those who demand to be recognized as a crayon color who are murdered, 94% are killing by one another. Yet the only time Omar et al. voice a concern is when a gangster wannabe's injury or death can be blamed on law enforcement or some non-melanin recognizable person.

This is the height of duplicitous double standards and dishonesty. Yet, she's seldom, if ever, made to answer for her renegade duplicity. The lapdog media and the mindless led-through-the-nose anti-American misanthropes masquerading as college students will never admit to the factual truth I've just provided.

Omar's kind always pleads and cry for mercy, but the thought of extending mercy is an unrecognized variable in their lives. Israel not only has the right, but Israel has the obligation to defend her people and country.

There should be no period of stand-down and/or period of grace to allow for so-called humanitarian relief to be given those who slaughtered Israeli babies and women.

Omar and her Bedouin bedfellows need to understand that unprovoked terrorist attacks will be met with unrelenting ferocity.

I take it personal knowing the grief and horror my Jewish friends live under. I'm sick of hearing how bad America is when desert marauders roaming from sand mound to sand mound committing unprovoked acts of murder and mayhem go without blame.

These Arab pestilences view mercy as weakness, and they view kindness as something to be exploited. They're godless, amoral, murderers and marauders. Wherever they go they're committed to murder and subjugation.

It's a lie from the pit of hell to cast them as anything else. Omar can lie and deceive, but those of us who actually know factual history, recognize her as the malicious xenophobe she is.

