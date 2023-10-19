A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED
Reparations make increasingly less sense as America grows more diverse

Would cost taxpayers an estimated $15 trillion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2023 at 3:42pm
(FOX NEWS) – Following the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent calls for American society to have a "racial reckoning," there has been an uptick in support for reparations for Black Americans, but a new think tank report estimates it would cost taxpayers an estimated $15 trillion to close the Black-White wealth gap.

As cities across the country debate whether reparations are justified, Manhattan Institute fellow Charles Fain Lehman examined who would likely be responsible for paying reparations, if they truly serve as a form of compensation for past injustices.

He concluded in his report that the only plausible party from whom you can get the money for reparations is the American government and by extension, American taxpayers. He argues a key problem of such an argument is that many Americans are not descended from ancestors who were in the U.S. prior to abolition.

TRENDING: Our public schools are a disaster: Where's the outrage?

Read the full story ›

