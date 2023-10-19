Reparations make increasingly less sense as America grows more diverse

(FOX NEWS) – Following the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent calls for American society to have a "racial reckoning," there has been an uptick in support for reparations for Black Americans, but a new think tank report estimates it would cost taxpayers an estimated $15 trillion to close the Black-White wealth gap.

As cities across the country debate whether reparations are justified, Manhattan Institute fellow Charles Fain Lehman examined who would likely be responsible for paying reparations, if they truly serve as a form of compensation for past injustices.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He concluded in his report that the only plausible party from whom you can get the money for reparations is the American government and by extension, American taxpayers. He argues a key problem of such an argument is that many Americans are not descended from ancestors who were in the U.S. prior to abolition.

TRENDING: Our public schools are a disaster: Where's the outrage?

Read the full story ›