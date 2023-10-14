American money paying ALL Ukrainian first responder salaries

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Adam Andrzejewski

Real Clear Wire

Lawmakers have continually insisted the $70 billion the U.S. has sent to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022 has been critical military and humanitarian aid, but a new investigation by 60 Minutes has found the U.S. has spent $25 billion in non-military aid, buying Ukrainians much more than guns.

The investigative TV show found a litany of unusual expenditures that are beyond the scope of standard military and humanitarian aid. For instance, the U.S. funded the purchase of seeds and fertilizer for Ukrainian farmers. It has also been paying for the salaries of all 57,000 of Ukraine’s first responders. Divers clearing rivers and lakes of unexploded ammunition are also on the U.S. payroll, 60 Minutes reported.

TRENDING: 'A slap in the face': Republican governor appoints 'hard Democrat' as D.A.

The U.S. is also bankrolling a stimulus program for Ukraine’s small businesses. 60 Minutes interviewed the owner of a knitwear company in Kyiv and found the U.S. has helped her find new customers overseas, as well as meet her payrolls of over 70 families.

The U.S. has been the primary financier of the Ukrainian war effort, contributing $43 billion of military aid to Ukraine, while the rest of the European contributions combined total about $30 billion.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

While Ukrainian authorities claim they can vouch for the integrity of these payments now, 60 Minutes noted a Department of Defense Inspector General’s report that found in the early days of the war, the U.S. government was unable to monitor weapons transfers, some of which were stolen by criminals.

Should America be funding Ukraine? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (6 Votes)

While there are plenty of reasonable arguments on both sides of the debate about how much aid the U.S. should send to Ukraine, our leaders should be honest with us about where the money is actually going.

The #WasteOfTheDay is brought to you by the forensic auditors at OpenTheBooks.com

This article was originally published by RealClearInvestigations and made available via RealClearWire.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!