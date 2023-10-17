Report: Palestinian rocket mistakenly hits its own hospital, kills up to 500

A report from Israeli Defense Forces has confirmed a blast that hit a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, taking hundreds of lives, was cause by a misfired rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, one of the terrorist organizations operating in the area.

The National Review reported Israel's Foreign Ministry issued a statement, "On October 17, at around 19:00, the PIJ fired a missile salvo toward Israel. One of the missiles misfired, landing on the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza, causing severe damage, killing at least several Palestinians and injuring many more."

The IDF statement continued, "According to intelligence information, from several sources we have, the PIJ organization is responsible for the failed [rocket] fire that hit the hospital."

Breaking: IDF Spokesperson From the analysis of the operational systems of the IDF, an enemy rocket barrage was carried out towards Israel, which passed through the vicinity of the hospital when it was hit. According to intelligence information, from several sources we have,… — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 17, 2023

The Hamas terrorist-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health had claimed Israel carried out an air strike on the hospital, estimating "500 civilians" were killed, the Review report said.

It was just 10 days ago Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and massacred an estimated 1,200 to 1,300 innocent civilians, including babies who were beheaded and whole families burned alive. The claim, however, prompted media outlets like the New York Times, Al Jazeera and Associated Press to blame Israel for the deaths.

They were joined by leftists in Congress like Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan who said on social media, "Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that."

Tlaib threatened Joe Biden, stating, "We will remember where you stood," after attacking him for refusing to facilitate a ceasefire.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., an extremist like Tlaib on the issue of the Middle East, said, "Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific."

The report noted that there have been images posted online, on Telegram, just before the hospital strike that said "the terrorist group was set to launch long-range missiles capable of striking the city of Haifa in northern Israel," the Review said.

One minute before a rocket blew up a hospital in Gaza, Hamas announced on Telegram that they were launching their most robust weapons in the arsenal at Haifa. No rockets reached Haifa. High probability these hit the hospital and set off secondary explosions within building. pic.twitter.com/xxfmzYxjru — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) October 17, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "So the whole world knows: The barbaric terrorists in Gaza are the ones who attacked the Gaza hospital, not the IDF. … Those who cruelly murdered our children, murder their children as well."

A report from CNN complained of Israel's decision to close down supplies of food, fuel and electricity to regions controlled by the terrorist Hamas organization over its slaughter of Israelis.

