A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Restaurant chain sued for wrongful death over 'charged lemonade'

21-year-old suffers cardiac arrest after drinking beverage

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 27, 2023 at 2:52pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Panera Bread is on the receiving end of a lawsuit after the parents of a University of Pennsylvania student claim that its "Charged Lemonade" drink led to the wrongful death of their daughter.

Their 21 year old daughter already had a heart condition, a report from 6ABC noted, but may have been led to believe that the chain's "heavily caffeinated energy drink" was just regularly lemonade.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Sara Katz experienced cardiac arrest while at the restaurant with friends in September 2022, the report says. She passed away after she was transported to the hospital, where she suffered a second arrest.

TRENDING: AP's betrayal of truth

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Slovakia announces the end of military aid to Ukraine
Feds don't know how many Palestinians are crossing the border
Haters try to bring down sushi restaurant because the owner is white
Blue-state gov signs bill mandating diversity reporting in venture capital
Restaurant chain sued for wrongful death over 'charged lemonade'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×