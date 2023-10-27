Restaurant chain sued for wrongful death over 'charged lemonade'

(ZEROHEDGE) – Panera Bread is on the receiving end of a lawsuit after the parents of a University of Pennsylvania student claim that its "Charged Lemonade" drink led to the wrongful death of their daughter.

Their 21 year old daughter already had a heart condition, a report from 6ABC noted, but may have been led to believe that the chain's "heavily caffeinated energy drink" was just regularly lemonade.

Sara Katz experienced cardiac arrest while at the restaurant with friends in September 2022, the report says. She passed away after she was transported to the hospital, where she suffered a second arrest.

Read the full story ›