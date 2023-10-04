A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthSCIENCE IS AMAZING
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Revolutionary 3D-printing technique uses stem cells to repair brain injuries

Involves creating neural cells that emulate the structure of the cerebral cortex

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2023 at 2:30pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(STUDY FINDS) – Scientists from the University of Oxford have developed an innovative 3D-printing technique that might one day revolutionize treatments for brain injuries. This technique involves creating neural cells that emulate the structure of the cerebral cortex, the brain’s outer layer.

Brain injuries, resulting from trauma, strokes, or surgeries for brain tumors, often lead to extensive damage to the cerebral cortex. This damage can hamper cognition, movement, and communication. A staggering 70 million people worldwide endure traumatic brain injuries annually, with five million of these instances being severe or even fatal. Presently, there is a dire absence of effective treatments for grave brain injuries, heavily compromising the quality of life for patients.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Potential solutions lie in tissue regenerative treatments, especially the kind where patients receive implants made from their own stem cells. The challenge has been ensuring these implanted stem cells accurately mirror the brain’s architecture.

TRENDING: Resolution being drafted to expel Dem congressman who pulled fire alarm

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Fatty liver disease ups personality disorder risk
Revolutionary 3D-printing technique uses stem cells to repair brain injuries
Blue-city safety commissioner asks residents not to call 911
Doctors alert consumers to laxative abuse dangers and 'warning signs'
Health care workers strike as thousands join the picket line
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×