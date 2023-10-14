Scientists uncover new secrets about Leonardo da Vinci's 'Mona Lisa'

(NEW YORK POST) – Scientists have discovered a new secret about how Leonardo da Vinci painted his enigmatic masterpiece, “The Mona Lisa.”

The innovative Renaissance painter invented a unique chemical formula for the oil paints he used when painting the famous gazing lady, according to groundbreaking research published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Leonardo used his own chemically distinctive recipe on the Mona Lisa’s base layer to prepare the panel of poplar wood, the team of scientists and art historians in France and Britain discovered.

