A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education WorldTHE FINAL FRONTIER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Scientists worried after seeing strange activity from 'monster' black hole

'Smoking gun evidence'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2023 at 9:16pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
This animation illustrates what happens when an unlucky star strays too close to a monster black hole. The vertical stream of particles is a jet, which scientists measured while observing the supermassive to determine the void was spinning. (NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Chris Smith (USRA/GESTAR)

This animation illustrates what happens when an unlucky star strays too close to a monster black hole. The vertical stream of particles is a jet, which scientists measured while observing the supermassive to determine the void was spinning. (NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Chris Smith (USRA/GESTAR)

(FOX NEWS) -- After two decades of observations, a supermassive black hole at the center of a nearby galaxy was discovered spinning, bolstering Albert Einstein's century-old theories of general relativity, an astrophysicist told Fox News.

A black hole is a region in space where gravity is so strong that not even light can escape, according to NASA. After stitching together images from observatories across the Earth, scientists discovered the black hole's jet — beams of particles emanating from the void's axis – were moving, confirming that the mass was spinning, according to a Sept. 27 study published in the journal Nature.

"After the success of black hole imaging in this galaxy with the Event Horizon Telescope, whether this black hole is spinning or not has been a central concern among scientists," said astrophysicist and study co-author Kazuhiro Hada from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan. "Now anticipation has turned into certainty. This monster black hole is indeed spinning."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: The Rock gets serious after backlash over asking Americans for Hawaii donations
Scientists worried after seeing strange activity from 'monster' black hole
Spontaneous baptisms break out as addicts, homeless screen 'Duck Dynasty' family's 'The Blind' movie
Social worker accused of sex multiple times with 13-year-old after video discovery
Lindsey Graham urges U.S. to blow up Iran's oil refineries if hostages harmed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×