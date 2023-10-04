What would Scooby-Doo say about Joe Biden?

Remember the cartoon dog Scooby-Doo? After reading about Joe Biden's continual blunders, the question came up inside of me, "What would Scooby-Doo say concerning Joe and all of his gaffes?"

The answer? "Ruh Roh, Joe!"

Look at an event Sept. 21, 2023. Biden gave a rallying speech praising the "Congressional Black Caucus." Speaking of a Catholic nun, Biden stated, "I know Sister Norma lives the lessons nuns taught me growing up. Lessons based on the Gospel of Matthew: feed the hungry, care for the sick, welcome strangers." Continuing he stated, "They echo what my dad taught me – and I mean this sincerely – my dad used to say, 'Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.' The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values."

This sounded great. The only problem was that Biden was addressing the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, not the Congressional Black Caucus. The president was at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 46th Annual Awards Gala in Washington, D.C. You'd think someone would have told him. Also, I just bet there were a lot of Hispanic people there. Do you think Joe just didn't notice? Either Joe can't read his teleprompter, his speechwriter needs to be fired, or Joe is just lost in his own world.

What would Scooby-Doo say about Joe's blunders?

TRENDING: 1 of the few remaining European intellects stands up for truth

"Ruh Roh, Joe!"

Just the day before, Sept. 20, Biden was speaking at the U.N. making a joint address with Brazilian President Lula. Biden stumbled into the 7-foot Brazilian flag, leaving it teetering, "fumbled with a headset that was used to translate Lula's speech" and then failed to shake hands with the Brazilian leader before exiting the stage. Did Joe forget the Brazilian president was there?

What would Scooby-Doo say about Joe's blunders?

"Ruh Roh, Joe!"

Sept. 14, 2023, while trying to sell the train wreck of Bidenomics at Prince George's Community College in Maryland, Joe stated, "We've seen record lows in unemployment particularly – and I've focused on this my whole career – particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas." So, Biden stated that "African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans" are people who do not have high school diplomas. Can Joe not read the teleprompter? Does his speechwriter need to be fired? Is Joe just lost in his own world?

"Ruh Roh, Joe!"

These gaffes happened after what the New York Post termed "Biden's gaffetastic week," referencing Joe's trip to Vietnam where he asked his audience, "Remember the famous song, 'Good Morning Vietnam'?" Nobody remembered, because it doesn't exist. "Good Morning Vietnam" is a movie. Then Joe rambled concerning a supposed line from a John Wayne movie and stated, "Well, there's a lot of lying, dog-faced pony soldiers out there about global warming, but not anymore." Unfortunately, this line is not from any John Wayne movie.

With these "gaffes" you wonder if you are seeing into Joe's make-believe world, where he even has his own set of John Wayne movies no one else has seen.

Then Joe traveled to Alaska to commemorate 9/11. Doesn't he know it happened in New York City? During his "commemorative" speech, Biden said, "I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for years, and I used to teach political theory." There's one problem. Biden never taught at UPenn, and only visited nine times. However, he did rake in nearly $1 million from UPenn between 2017 and 2019. Could this money be linked to the millions of dollars given to the Penn Biden Center from anonymous Chinese sources? Some people call this a "dark-money nightmare" since Joe had Top Secret U.S. documents at UPenn in non-secure locations, illegally removed from the Capitol, dating back to his senatorial days.

"Ruh Roh, Joe!"

In January, on Joe's one-time visit to the border, he met Salvation Army workers. While shaking their hands, Joe was overheard stating that he once spent time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine. I guess Joe thought the Salvation Army was the Secret Service.

"Ruh Roh, Joe!"

Of course, Joe Biden has a long history of misspeaking. Speaking in Danville, Virginia, in 2012, Biden told a largely black audience that Republican policies are "gonna put ya'll back in chains." Joe needs check his statement, because according to history, the Democratic Party started the KKK in opposition to the Republican Party, because the Republican Party was against slavery. A book published July 4, 2023, entitled "Put Ya'll Back in Chains: How Joe Biden's Policies Hurt Black Americans," details how Biden's policies have harmed black communities.

"Ruh Roh, Joe!"

In May 2020, speaking on the radio, Joe stated, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." The radio host conducted a poll of 40,000 listeners, and 89.6% disagreed with Biden.

"Ruh Roh, Joe!"

I know some would ask, "Why do Biden's gaffes matter?" During a G7 summit with his speech being translated into numerous languages, Biden confused Libya and Syria three times. During a State of the Union address, Biden confused the people of Iran with the people of Ukraine. Think of that. The U.S. president setting world policy, who cannot keep up with which nation he is addressing. What if Joe confused Ukraine and Iran in a military decision? This is dangerous.

"Ruh Roh! Ruh Roh, Joe!"

Joe Biden has multiple problems. Yes, he is old with a failing mind, but he is also a pathological liar, for even in 1987 he went on a tirade of totally fabricated statements to belittle a reporter. Upon investigation and exposure of Biden's fraudulent statements, he withdrew his bid for presidency. I wonder if that is an idea that someone should suggest to him now?

So, with all these "gaffes," "What would Scooby-Doo say?" Undoubtedly, "Ruh Roh, Joe!"

In fact, Biden's 2024 campaign slogan should be, "Ruh Roh, Joe!" so everyone would expect more gaffes.

Our slogan will be, "Vote No for Ruh Roh Joe!"

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!