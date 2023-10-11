Senator calls cops on ex-CIA chief for assassination threat

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville's office has called police on ex-CIA chief Michael Hayden over Hayden's suggestion the senator be removed from the "human race."

It happened even has Hayden was creatively "reinterpreting" his threat to suggest he was saying that Tuberville be no longer "considered" part of the human race.

WND reported when Hayden shocked social media with his statement, which came in response to a question about Tuberville being removed from a Senate committee.

"How about the human race?" Hayden charged.

How about the human race? https://t.co/UCGCfF1lA3 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) October 10, 2023

The dispute is over Tuberville's ongoing hold on military promotions because of the Pentagon's apparently illegal decision to use taxpayer money to provide for abortion travel and such.

The leftists in the Pentagon adopted that practice for tax money when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Tuberville, citing the Pentagon's violation of a ban on tax money being used to facilitate abortions, won't allow the Senate to authorize promotions en masse. The Senate still can promote officers, but must do so by considering them individually.

My statement on General Hayden. pic.twitter.com/KQ0sLz6gTQ — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) October 10, 2023

Tuberville released a statement: "My office was made aware of a statement made by General Michael Hayden calling for a politically motivated assassination. This statement is disgusting and it is repugnant to everything we believe in as Americans. Given General Hayden's long career in Washington, he must have known that, by making such a statement, he was committing a serious crime. His own efforts today to reinterpret what he said are only a tacit admission of guilt. If we still have a nonpolitical justice system in this country, then General Hayden will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

He continued, "My office has reported this incident to the Capitol Police and I expect that they will once again do an excellent job protecting members of Congress and bringing criminals to justice."

He pointed out that Hayden was involved in some of the "biggest failures in the history of American intelligence," include the 9/11 attacks, the lack of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, and more, such as his participation in the "Russia hoax" and his lies about Hunter Biden's laptop "to get Joe Biden elected president," which all "did enormous damage" to the nation.

I was surprised to wake up this morning and discover that many MAGAnuts had lost their minds over my suggestion that “Coach” Tuberville not be considered a member of the human race. I stand by that view. I’m wishing you all a nice day even the intransigent Tommy Tuberville. — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) October 10, 2023

In fact, Hayden followed up with a statement that creatively recast his statement as suggesting that Tuberville "not be considered a member of the human race."

He said, "I stand by that view."

Fox News explained the dispute erupted when a social media platform user asked if Tuberville should be removed from his Senate committee, and Hayden charged, "How about the human race?"

Tuberville also pointed out that Hayden's comments were just the latest "in a long line of Washington Leftists who have engaged in reckless rhetoric against me over the past few months. This must stop, and it must stop now."

In fact, Hayden infamously signed onto a letter during the 2020 election that falsely suggested the Biden family scandals revealed in a computer that Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop were Russian disinformation.

A commentary at Twitchy explained, "Retired NSA and CIA director General Michael Hayden publicly suggested that Tuberville be killed for his stance. Because that's totally a sane thing that someone who is not a wannabe autocratic oligarch would say (turn on your sarcasm detectors if they aren't already)."

It continued, "Thanks to Mollie Hemingway for reminding everyone exactly who Hayden is. He promoted fictional Russia collusion, he lied about the Hunter Biden laptop, and previously at NSA was responsible for warrantless wiretapping of Americans (thanks, Patriot Act) and the failed Trailblazer Project online surveillance program. And oh, by the way, he is also on record saying that he doesn't believe in the Fourth Amendment and that probable cause is not required for all searches and seizures."

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden calls for the assassination of Sen. Tuberville because the senator is performing desperately needed oversight of the U.S. Military. Hayden, a renowned civil liberties violator, promoted the Biden laptop coverup and the Russia collusion scam. pic.twitter.com/MpwOSxJkPj — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 10, 2023

