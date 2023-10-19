A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Shell shock: Woman on first date slurps down 48 oysters, then her date lies about going to restroom

'When the 4th tray came out, he was looking at me crazy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 18, 2023
(FOX NEWS) -- A woman went viral on TikTok for what some consider overindulging on a first date.

TikTok user EquanaB (@equanaaa) posted a video last week recounting a recent date she went on at Fontaine’s Oyster Bar in Atlanta.

EquanaB admitted in the video that she agreed to meet her date for a drink after he had been texting her for "weeks."

WARNING: Video contains some foul language.

TRENDING: 4 fundamentals on Israel [for non-dummies] 

Read the full story ›

