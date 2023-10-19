Shell shock: Woman on first date slurps down 48 oysters, then her date lies about going to restroom

(FOX NEWS) -- A woman went viral on TikTok for what some consider overindulging on a first date.

TikTok user EquanaB (@equanaaa) posted a video last week recounting a recent date she went on at Fontaine’s Oyster Bar in Atlanta.

EquanaB admitted in the video that she agreed to meet her date for a drink after he had been texting her for "weeks."

WARNING: Video contains some foul language.

Woman orders 48 Oysters On A Date, at the end the date ditches her. pic.twitter.com/b0PJI5jVOU — Daddy (@Daddyofliberals) October 14, 2023

