Shoplifting in this Western nation jumps 25% over past year

(ZEROHEDGE) – The UK has experienced a 25% spike in shoplifting across England and Wales over the past year, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday.

The data comes after major retailers have warned over the rising costs associated with theft from their stores. In the first six months of this year, for example, the Co-op said they've lost £33m as shoplifting cases surge.

To combat crime (and usher in an even more Orwellian police state?) the Metropolitan Police have rolled out more facial recognition technology to (so they say) target London's most prolific offenders.

