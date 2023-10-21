A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Shoplifting in this Western nation jumps 25% over past year

Retailers warned about rising costs associated with theft

Published October 21, 2023 at 3:15pm
Published October 21, 2023 at 3:15pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – The UK has experienced a 25% spike in shoplifting across England and Wales over the past year, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday.

The data comes after major retailers have warned over the rising costs associated with theft from their stores. In the first six months of this year, for example, the Co-op said they've lost £33m as shoplifting cases surge.

To combat crime (and usher in an even more Orwellian police state?) the Metropolitan Police have rolled out more facial recognition technology to (so they say) target London's most prolific offenders.

WND News Services
