Simone Biles wins 6th world title, becomes most decorated gymnast in history

Now holds 34 medals across world championships, Olympics

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 12, 2023 at 12:58pm
Simone Biles wins 6th world title (video screenshot)

(ABC NEWS) – Simone Biles has made gymnastics history. On Friday, the gymnastics superstar, 26, won her 27th world championship medal when she earned the gold for the individual all-around title at the world championships in Antwerp, Belgium, with a score of 58.399 in the women’s all-around. The win was her sixth all-around title, the most in history (man or woman).

In competition Sunday, Biles tacked on three more medals with a gold performance on the balance beam and gold in her floor routine, plus a silver on vault.

"Ten years ago I won my first worlds so it was emotional. It means everything to me, the fight, everything that I’ve put in to get back to this place, feel comfortable and confident enough to compete," Biles said after the competition.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







