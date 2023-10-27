Slovakia announces the end of military aid to Ukraine

(EURO NEWS) – Slovakia has until now been a staunch supporter of Kyiv since Russia invaded in February last year, donating arms and opening its borders for refugees fleeing the war.

Slovakia's new Prime Minister, Robert Fico, announced on Thursday that he would stop delivering arms to Ukraine, limiting support for his neighbour to "humanitarian and civilian aid."

"We see aid to Ukraine solely as humanitarian and civilian aid, and we will no longer supply Ukraine with arms," Fico declared, the day after his appointment as head of a coalition government that includes a pro-Russian far-right party.

