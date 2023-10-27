A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Slovakia announces the end of military aid to Ukraine

Limits support to 'humanitarian and civilian' assistance

By WND News Services
Published October 27, 2023 at 3:44pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Video screenshot)

(EURO NEWS) – Slovakia has until now been a staunch supporter of Kyiv since Russia invaded in February last year, donating arms and opening its borders for refugees fleeing the war.

Slovakia's new Prime Minister, Robert Fico, announced on Thursday that he would stop delivering arms to Ukraine, limiting support for his neighbour to "humanitarian and civilian aid."

"We see aid to Ukraine solely as humanitarian and civilian aid, and we will no longer supply Ukraine with arms," Fico declared, the day after his appointment as head of a coalition government that includes a pro-Russian far-right party.

