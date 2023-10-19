Brocton law enforcement in New York are investigating alleged acts of arson that occurred on Monday at the Tri-Church Parish and Fellowship Church.

Brocton Fire Chief Bill Hussey and a Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputy said they reviewed security system footage from the Brocton Central School, which is near Fellowship Church on School Street, according to the Observer Today.

On the video, the fire chief and sheriff's deputy observed a person deliberately setting fire in front of the Fellowship Church and throwing debris onto the fire in an attempt to spread it at about 4:30 a.m.

“You could see the flames shoot 3 to 4 feet in the air,” Hussey told Observer Today. “Luckily they went out by themselves because nobody called us until the morning."

The Tri-Church Parish fire was set in an entry way, damaging the canopy's sidewalk under the back entrance.

“I don’t know why it didn’t take off, but it didn’t. We were lucky there,” Hussey said. “If that had taken off, we would’ve had two church fires going at the same time.”

Law enforcement is trying to identify the arsonist who set fire at Tri-Parish Church based on the nearby Country Fair store's security system footage.

This isn’t the first time an alleged anti-Christian fire incident occurred in the sleepy town.

According to the Observer Today, one of the targeted churches, the Tri-Church Parish burned down in 2013 but has since been rebuilt.

Daniel Frey was charged with arson in the third degree in connection to the Tri-Parish Church fire.

Frey was ultimately convicted and sentenced to up to eight years in state prison.

On Facebook, the Chautauqua County Sheriff asked the public for help in identifying a possible person of interest.

“This subject was on foot in the Brocton area early in the morning of October 16th, 2023,” the law enforcement post said.

“If you know who this subject is or have seen him recently, please contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Inv. Walter or Deputy Karlstrom.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.