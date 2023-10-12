Someone just became an overnight billionaire after lottery draw

(FOX BUSINESS) – A single lucky winning ticket in California matched all six numbers in Wednesday nights Powerball jackpot of $1.765 billion, a cash value of $774.1 million.

Wednesday night's drawing is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history after thirty-five consecutive drawings failed to produce a winner.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Powerball has previously seen some of its other grand prizes reach massive levels, including a $2.04 billion jackpot in 2022 and a $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016, among others. Cash prizes getting bigger in roughly the last 10 years has been driven by various factors, the Multi-State Lottery Association told FOX Business on Tuesday.

TRENDING: U.S. special operations troops on alert for potential hostage rescue in Gaza

Read the full story ›