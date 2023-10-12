A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Someone just became an overnight billionaire after lottery draw

2nd-largest jackpot in history

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 12, 2023 at 1:02pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX BUSINESS) – A single lucky winning ticket in California matched all six numbers in Wednesday nights Powerball jackpot of $1.765 billion, a cash value of $774.1 million.

Wednesday night's drawing is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history after thirty-five consecutive drawings failed to produce a winner.

Powerball has previously seen some of its other grand prizes reach massive levels, including a $2.04 billion jackpot in 2022 and a $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016, among others. Cash prizes getting bigger in roughly the last 10 years has been driven by various factors, the Multi-State Lottery Association told FOX Business on Tuesday.

TRENDING: U.S. special operations troops on alert for potential hostage rescue in Gaza

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







