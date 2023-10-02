Southeast Asian nation records 1,000 deaths in record dengue outbreak

(DW) – Bangladesh is reeling from its worst-ever outbreak of dengue that has claimed more than 1,000 lives since the start of this year. The death toll due to the endemic disease has seen a staggering rise in 2023 when compared to last year's 281 deaths.

Data shared by government health officials on Sunday showed that 1,006 people have died since the start of the year, of which 17 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Among the deaths reported, 112 were of children aged 15 and under, including infants, according to the figures provided by the Directorate General of Health Services.

