S&P 500 closes higher, but logs first 3-month losing streak since 2020

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose Tuesday, as Wall Street tried to close out a dismal month of trading — that saw Treasury yields surge to levels not seen in more than 16 years — on a high note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 75 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4%.

Real estate and financials outperformed in the S&P 500, with the sectors higher by more than 1%, each. Notably, however, some mega-cap tech stocks weighed on the index. Alphabet

and Meta Platforms shares were lower. Nvidia declined by about 1%.

Read the full story ›