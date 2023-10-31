A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S&P 500 closes higher, but logs first 3-month losing streak since 2020

Real estate and financials outperform

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 31, 2023 at 4:07pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Robert Jones from Pixabay)

(Image by Robert Jones from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose Tuesday, as Wall Street tried to close out a dismal month of trading — that saw Treasury yields surge to levels not seen in more than 16 years — on a high note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 75 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4%.

Real estate and financials outperformed in the S&P 500, with the sectors higher by more than 1%, each. Notably, however, some mega-cap tech stocks weighed on the index. Alphabet
and Meta Platforms shares were lower. Nvidia declined by about 1%.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Look who heads U.N. human-rights forum weeks after its beneficiary butchered Israelis
S&P 500 closes higher, but logs first 3-month losing streak since 2020
Gen. Michael Flynn: Congressmembers 'compromised by sleeping with children'
Paramilitary group taking U.S. border into their OWN hands
Governor spends thousands of tax dollars on stadium concessions, including at a Taylor Swift concert
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×