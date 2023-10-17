A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
S&P 500 closes little changed as Treasury yields pop on hot retail sales data

'It's more the bond market driving the stock market at this point'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 17, 2023 at 4:27pm
(Image by Robert Jones from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 closed near the flat line on Tuesday as investors analyzed the latest bond yield moves and corporate earnings season gained steam.

The broad index slipped 0.01% to end at 4,373.20, while the Nasdaq Composite
slipped 0.25% to 13,533.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 13.11 points, or 0.04%, to close at 33,997.65.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 4.8%, reaching its highest level since Oct. 6 — when it traded at 4.887%. The move followed retail sales data that came in hotter than economists surveyed by Dow Jones had anticipated.

