S&P 500 closes little changed as Treasury yields pop on hot retail sales data

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 closed near the flat line on Tuesday as investors analyzed the latest bond yield moves and corporate earnings season gained steam.

The broad index slipped 0.01% to end at 4,373.20, while the Nasdaq Composite

slipped 0.25% to 13,533.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 13.11 points, or 0.04%, to close at 33,997.65.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 4.8%, reaching its highest level since Oct. 6 — when it traded at 4.887%. The move followed retail sales data that came in hotter than economists surveyed by Dow Jones had anticipated.

Read the full story ›