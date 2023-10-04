Speaker Trump? President says willing to help GOP as Speaker, in 'short term'

One politically historic event already has happened this week: The Republicans removed their own speaker of the U.S. House. And it's possible a second could be in the offing: Installing President Donald Trump as the next speaker.

It's because of the open position, which the GOP plans to address as early as next week, and the constitutionally open door that actually would allow Trump to take the top seat in the U.S. House.

A report at the Gateway Pundit cited commentator Sean Hannity that some GOP members already have approached Trump.

"Sources are telling me at this hour, some House Republicans have been in contact with and have started an effort to draft former President Donald Trump to be the next speaker. And, I have been told that President Trump might be open to helping the Republican Party, at least in the short term, if necessary," the report quoted Hannity saying.

A report at a Fox outlet in Phoenix revealed Texas Rep. Troy Nehls confirmed his top priority will be to "nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives."

"President Trump, the greatest president of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America First and will make the House great again," he said.

And Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., said on social media, "@realDonaldTrump for Speaker."

The report noted, "It’s not the first time Trump has been floated as a nominee for speakership, either. In January, as McCarthy struggled to garner enough votes to secure his speakership, Gaetz cast a ballot for Trump."

Actually, the idea likely first appeared much earlier, when WND Founder Joseph Farah wrote in a column, "The new GOP majority in the House could elect him speaker in January 2023 since the job doesn't constitutionally require, as most people think, election to the House of Representatives itself. It only requires nomination by a member of the House – and a vote. He could take part in what should be the first order of business by the House of Representatives – the anticipated impeachment of Biden and Kamala Harris. It will be a little more difficulty to get the two-thirds vote to get the Senate to go along, but Trump could then switch jobs to the presidency. If he doesn't get it, he could resign the speakership in favor of Kevin McCarthy or Jim Jordan."

McCarthy, in fact, was made speaker when the GOP took the House majority last election, and Jim Jordan now has cast his name into the hat for the job of replacing McCarthy, who was removed by vote.

Farah, in fact, had proposed that very plan as early as Jan. 24, 2021, just four days after "Biden became the Imposter in Chief," he said.

"Trump is seemingly more popular than ever. He's beloved by ordinary Americans. They know that Joe Biden is simply serving the ruling class he has so loyally served to undo everything Trump put into place. The true uprising Donald Trump began will not simply fade away. He not only made America great again, he gave America hope again."

McCarthy has said he won't run again, and Just the News reported Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene already is backing Trump as speaker.

"The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump," Greene posted online. "He will end the war in Ukraine. He will secure the border. He will end the politically weaponized government. He will make America energy independent again. He will pass my bill to stop transgender surgeries on kids and keep men out of women’s sports. He will support our military and police. And so much more!"

A Redstate.com report said Rep. Matt Gaetz, who orchestrated McCarthy's departure, confirmed, "I have spoken to President Trump over the last several days. I would say that my conversations with the former president leave me with great confidence that I'm doing the right thing."

