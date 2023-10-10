Spontaneous baptisms break out as addicts, homeless screen 'Duck Dynasty' family's 'The Blind' movie

(FAITHWIRE) -- “The Blind” — the real-life story of Phil and Miss Kay Robertson and the “Duck Dynasty” family — hit theaters Sept. 28, and resonated with fans deeply.

But the film, which has grossed over $10 million at the box office, is doing far more than merely entertain. “The Blind,” a profoundly personal journey, opened in the top five at the box office in its first two weeks, despite being shown in fewer theaters than some competitors.

The movie is reportedly changing lives, with news of baptisms following screenings.

TRENDING: Will the EV-mandates battle decide the 2024 election?

Read the full story ›