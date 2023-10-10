A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Money U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Spontaneous baptisms break out as addicts, homeless screen 'Duck Dynasty' family's 'The Blind' movie

'Holy Spirit was there'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2023 at 9:01pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- “The Blind” — the real-life story of Phil and Miss Kay Robertson and the “Duck Dynasty” family — hit theaters Sept. 28, and resonated with fans deeply.

But the film, which has grossed over $10 million at the box office, is doing far more than merely entertain. “The Blind,” a profoundly personal journey, opened in the top five at the box office in its first two weeks, despite being shown in fewer theaters than some competitors.

The movie is reportedly changing lives, with news of baptisms following screenings.

TRENDING: Will the EV-mandates battle decide the 2024 election?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: The Rock gets serious after backlash over asking Americans for Hawaii donations
Scientists worried after seeing strange activity from 'monster' black hole
Spontaneous baptisms break out as addicts, homeless screen 'Duck Dynasty' family's 'The Blind' movie
Social worker accused of sex multiple times with 13-year-old after video discovery
Lindsey Graham urges U.S. to blow up Iran's oil refineries if hostages harmed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×