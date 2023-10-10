Spontaneous baptisms break out as addicts, homeless screen 'Duck Dynasty' family's 'The Blind' movie

(FAITHWIRE) -- “The Blind” — the real-life story of Phil and Miss Kay Robertson and the “Duck Dynasty” family — hit theaters Sept. 28, and resonated with fans deeply.
But the film, which has grossed over $10 million at the box office, is doing far more than merely entertain. “The Blind,” a profoundly personal journey, opened in the top five at the box office in its first two weeks, despite being shown in fewer theaters than some competitors.
Advertisement - story continues below
The movie is reportedly changing lives, with news of baptisms following screenings.
TRENDING: Will the EV-mandates battle decide the 2024 election?