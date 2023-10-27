State Department email about terror attack forgets to mention ISRAEL!

An email from Joe Biden's Department of State that appears intended to reassure employees of their rights – and health and safety – following the atrocity-filled terror attack by Hamas on Israel failed to mention that it was Israel that was targeted.

And it doesn't mention that Jews were the victims of the slaughter that left 1,400 dead.

It was from Richard R. Verma, the deputy secretary for management and resources, and does mention "horrible acts of antisemitism and Islamophobia" and specifically cites "anti-Arab prejudice."

It offers guidance for those "impacted by antisemitism; American Muslims and Arab-Americans."

They are told seeking help will not affect their security clearances, and are informed, "Your well-being is mission critical—please take a moment to identify and access the resources here at State that are available to you."

A report at the Washington Free Beacon explains the email, "consoling its employees," was to address the "professional and personal effects of a region in crisis."

The report said, "The email comes as the White House has faced criticism for waving off journalists’ questions about rising anti-Semitism while invoking concerns about the potential for increased Islamophobia. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, for example, drew criticism on Wednesday after she appeared to duck a question about Biden’s 'level of concern right now about the potential rise of anti-Semitism.'"

Verma listed resources, such as mental health counseling, for those who felt they needed help.

When asked about anti-Semitism, Jean-Pierre said the administration hadn't seen "credible threats," then immediately turned the subject, with, "Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks."

In reality, the report said, "There have been dozens of high-profile anti-Semitic incidents since the Oct. 7 onslaught, which was the deadliest assault on Jews since the Holocaust. Law enforcement officials have also reported a spike in anti-Jewish attacks in the United States."

For example, the Anti-Defamation League reported 312 anti-Semitic incidents in the three weeks since the war broke out, up by four times from just a year earlier.

