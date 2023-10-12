A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State Department increases travel advisory on Israel to Level 3

Gaza is currently Level 4, 'Do not travel'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 12, 2023 at 6:56pm
(OANN) – The United States has altered its travel advisory warning on Israel to “Level 3” due to the tragic attacks on the country, suggesting that American citizens should “reconsider” their plans to travel there.

Over a thousand people have been killed and thousands more have been injured since the Islamic terrorist group, Hamas, launched a surprise invasion from Gaza into Israel last Saturday.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced a state of “alert for war” in the country early on Saturday morning. The city of Gaza is currently set at “Level 4,” which is known as a “do not travel” zone.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







