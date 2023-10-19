State Dept. issues worldwide alert over 'potential for terrorist attacks'

Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

The State Department issued a global warning Thursday for U.S. citizens overseas to exercise caution due to the “potential for terrorist attacks.”

Tensions in the Middle East have risen dramatically as Israel continues its counteroffensive in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, a terrorist organization that has killed over 1,400 Israelis and taken over 100 civilians hostage since Oct. 7. The State Department issued a “Worldwide Caution Security Alert” to U.S. citizens traveling overseas amid the risk of further terrorist attacks, mass protests and violence against Americans.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” the statement reads.

The State Department also included a list of recommendations for Americans overseas, such as enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive emergency alerts and emergency evacuation resources. It also advised Americans in foreign countries to stay in busy or tourist-frequented locations.

The State Department issued a joint warning to the U.S. citizens in Lebanon, a country located just north of Israel, to make “appropriate arrangements to leave the country,” and for civilians who choose to stay, to “prepare contingency plans for emergency situations.”

The Biden administration is “working 24/7” with Americans located in Gaza and Israel to try to arrange travel out of the region if they so choose. The advisory encouraged Americans in Gaza to be wary of taking evacuation routes to Egypt, as the situation at the Rafah crossing is “fluid and unpredictable.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

