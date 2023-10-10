State high-school sports association bars boys from competing on girls' teams

By Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) board of directors voted to adopt a rule Monday that bans boys from competing on girl’s teams in public schools, according to Anchorage Daily News.

Legislation to ban boys from girls’ sports failed to pass the Alaska legislature in recent legislative sessions, and the Alaska Board of Education, whose members were appointed by Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, voted for a measure doing so in August, according to Anchorage Daily News. The ASAA board of directors proposed to amend association bylaws at its meeting to adopt the measure, and voted on Oct. 9 to ban boys from participating in girls’ sports.

“If a separate high school athletics team is established for female students, participation shall be limited to females who were assigned female at birth,” the proposal reads.

“Prior to the first contest of the season for a specific sport, a school may declare a team as a coed team. If a school chooses to have a coed team, then it may not have a separate team in that sport. Any school declaring a coed team may not compete in any district, regional or state competition in the division limited to females who were assigned female at birth,” the proposal continues.

Other states have also moved to ban boys from participating in women’s sports.

Florida banned biological men participating in women’s sports in public schools with a bill signed in June 2021 by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also signed a bill to do so in March 2021.

Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt and School Board President Margo Bellamy wrote in a letter earlier this year the district “will continue to provide a safe and welcoming school environment for all students,” according to Anchorage Daily News.

The Alaska School Activities Association did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

