State opens largest Hindu temple outside India

(FOX NEWS) – The largest Hindu temple outside India has been constructed in New Jersey. The temple, built in Robbinsville by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha sect, took over 2 million cubic feet of stone.

"Service and devotion are the two basic elements that form the subtle foundation of how a temple so majestic gets built here in central New Jersey," said Hinduism scholar Yogi Trivedi at Columbia University.

"It’s not even just Indian or Indian American," Trivedi said. "What we’ve tried to do is express these universal values in a way that relate to all visitors."

