Stocks close higher, Dow rallies 300 as optimism over earnings outweighs higher rates

(CNBC) -- Stocks closed higher Monday as traders awaited a deluge of corporate earnings reports and shrugged off a rise in Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 314.25 points higher, or 0.93% to close at 33,984.54, marking its best day since September. The S&P 500 climbed 1.06% to end the day at 4,373.63, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2% to 13,567.98.

Nike and Travelers Companies led the Dow higher on Monday with advances of around 2.1%. All 11 S&P 500 sectors traded higher in the session.

