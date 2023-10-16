A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stocks close higher, Dow rallies 300 as optimism over earnings outweighs higher rates

'Sentiment has just turned relatively more positive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2023 at 4:47pm
(Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks closed higher Monday as traders awaited a deluge of corporate earnings reports and shrugged off a rise in Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 314.25 points higher, or 0.93% to close at 33,984.54, marking its best day since September. The S&P 500 climbed 1.06% to end the day at 4,373.63, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2% to 13,567.98.

Nike and Travelers Companies led the Dow higher on Monday with advances of around 2.1%. All 11 S&P 500 sectors traded higher in the session.

Read the full story ›

