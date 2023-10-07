A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Strange cardiovascular response when people listen to classical music together

Certain physical responses synchronize between audience, musicians

Published October 7, 2023
(SCIENCE ALERT) – People who listen to music together often report feeling a powerful connection to each other as a result of their collective experience.

A new study published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday now finds that physical responses – including heart rate, breathing and the electrical conductivity of skin – synchronize between audience members at classical concerts.

Individuals who rated more highly for personality traits such as openness were more likely to synchronize, while those with neurotic dispositions were less likely to align.

