Students for Fair Admissions sues Naval Academy over race-based admissions

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

A legal group fighting against affirmative action sued the U.S. Naval Academy on Thursday over its purported consideration of an applicant’s race in admissions decisions.

Students for Fair Admissions (SFA) won a Supreme Court case against Harvard and the University of North Carolina determining that so-called affirmative action at public universities violated civil rights laws by preferencing minorities. The decision did not cover military academies, but SFA argues that the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, has “no justification for using race-based admissions” since the practice was rendered unconstitutional elsewhere, the 28-page complaint states.

TRENDING: How McCarthy signed his own political death warrant

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“America’s enemies do not fight differently based on the race of the commanding officer opposing them,” SFA said in the lawsuit. “Sailors must follow orders without regard to the skin color of those giving them and battlefield realities apply equally to all sailors regardless of race, ethnicity or national origin.”

Supreme Court justices did not apply the June decision to service academies on the grounds they may or may not have a national security-based reason for considering race in admissions. SFA’s lawsuit will put the Naval Academy to the test, forcing it to argue for an exception.

SFA similarly sued the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, which commissions Army officers, in September.

Does the Naval Academy still have race-based admissions? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

SFA’s argument is that the Naval Academy is violating the Fifth Amendment which “binds the entire federal government” on an equal protection principle equally as strong as the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause binds states. SFA won the Supreme Court case overturning affirmative action on the Equal Protection Clause.

The Department of Defense (DOD), Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, USNA Dean of Admissions Bruce Latta and academy superintendent retired Rear Adm. Fred Kacher are listed as defendants in the case.

Fewer than 10% of Naval Academy applicants receive admission offers. The academy claims to use a “holistic” set of criteria, some of it subjective, in evaluating applicants including the potential future Navy officer’s race, the complaint stated, citing testimony, official documents and news reports.

For example, the Navy’s Task Force One plan in 2020 called for de-emphasizing the use of standardized testing in favor of a “whole person” evaluation framework with the explicit aim to improve “minority representation in underrepresented ratings to reflect relevant national demographic percentages.”

But Vice Admiral Sean Buck, who left his post as Naval Academy’s superintendent in 2023, has denied that the Naval Academy engineers classes to reach a certain demographic profile. “We do not have race-based composition goals at the Naval Academy,” he told Congress in July.

The Naval Academy declined to comment, citing a policy against discussing pending litigation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!