Students hide identities with masks while praising Hamas' massacre of Israelis

(FOX NEWS) – Nearly everyone at a pro-Palestinian vigil supporting Hamas' surprise attack that killed hundreds of Israeli civilians hid their faces with masks Tuesday night and refused to reveal their names.

"We are here today to honor our martyrs and to honor the struggle for liberation that they made the ultimate sacrifice for," a vigil organizer told the crowd of students. "Our resistance fighters are defying Zionist intelligence as we speak, exposing the cracks and its ironclad foundation and dispelling the illusion of its invincibility."

About 50 people attended a Students for Justice in Palestine at George Washington University event, "Vigil for the Martyrs of Palestine," and were encouraged to bring flowers, signs and face coverings. The group handed out masks at the event to help attendees disguise their identities.

