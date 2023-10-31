Studies: Raised threat of heart problems when taking COVID, flu shots together

Federal researchers have confirmed that there is a "risk" of stroke in some people who get the COVID and flu shots at the same time.

But bureaucrats still recommend the risky behavior.

A report published by Just the News explained the findings were laid out in a presentation this month to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices by Tom Shimabukuro, from the Immunization Safety Office.

It was the CDC's Vaccine Safety Datalink real-time monitoring system that "detected an elevated risk" of "ischemic stroke in people 65 and older who received same-day Pfizer COVID and 'high-dose' or 'adjuvanted' influenza vaccines."

Even so, the report said, the CDC still recommends getting flu and COVID-19 shots together, advising that it is not only convenient, but also "safe."

Using Medicare claims data, Food and Drug Administration researchers had found a greater risk of "non-hemorrhagic stroke" 22-42 days after the Pfizer-flu vaccine combination and "transient ischemic attack" 1-21 days after the Moderna-flu combo in ages 65 and up, the report confirmed.

"The increase from the Pfizer-flu combo was 3.13 NHS cases per 100,000 doses, and the Moderna-flu combination, 3.33 TIA cases. The study analyzed the bivalent versions of the mRNA vaccines, which only require a single dose," the report said.

Shimabukuro claimed data isn't "clear and consistent" on any safety problem, and whatever risk there is must be weighed against complications from an "infection."

The report noted American and Italian researchers both have published findings on unexpected heart problems following COVID vaccination in populations not at risk for myocarditis and pericarditis.

The director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, however, was expressing caution.

He told a recent meeting he probably would get updated on COVID shots, and then take a flu shot weeks later.

A two-week spacing, he suggested, would minimize the chance of "interactions."

Italian researchers already had found patients with cardiac arrhythmias after getting shots.

The researchers even found heart disorders "are not uncommon," after they reviewed various American and European systems through which adverse events are documented.

Previously researchers found 2,600 reports of atrial fibrillation among 523 million doses of COVID injections.

"There are many clear safety signals for the COVID vaccine," from cardiac arrhythmia to sudden death, noted Jane Orient, chief of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Normally, she said, that would get a product withdrawn from the marketplace immediately.

